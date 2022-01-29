SBank Market Cap Reaches $33,443.85 (STS)

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded 76.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One SBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SBank has a total market capitalization of $33,443.85 and $1.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SBank has traded down 75.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108480 BTC.

About SBank

STS is a coin. It launched on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

