Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $260.65

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.65 and traded as low as $244.80. Schindler shares last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.90.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

