Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 612,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

