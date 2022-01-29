Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 210,677 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,677 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of AbbVie worth $215,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

