Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 40,775 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $228,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $198.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

