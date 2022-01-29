Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 532,162 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.28% of CNH Industrial worth $255,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 307.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 646,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

