Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,650 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $353,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock valued at $64,676,766. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

