Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of BlackRock worth $197,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $808.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

