Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654,874 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.83% of First Republic Bank worth $283,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $169.01 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.22.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

