Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Illinois Tool Works worth $221,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $193.19 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

