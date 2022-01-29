Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119,147 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Adobe worth $513,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,366.4% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $518.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average is $613.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

