Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277,333 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $360,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $228.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

