Schroder Investment Management Group Has $177.33 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of HDFC Bank worth $177,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

