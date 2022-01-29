Schroder Investment Management Group Has $181.97 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,719 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $181,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $560.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.14. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

