Schroder Investment Management Group Has $262.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $262,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

