Schroder Investment Management Group Has $262.85 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,447 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.64% of Trane Technologies worth $262,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

