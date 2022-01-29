Schroder Investment Management Group Has $354.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,838.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,824.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,810.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

