Schroder Investment Management Group Has $389.31 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,352 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Eli Lilly and worth $389,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.