Schroder Investment Management Group Has $941.55 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of Texas Instruments worth $941,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

