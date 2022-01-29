Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 370,513 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $420,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

