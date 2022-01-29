Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 885,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of ConocoPhillips worth $341,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 499.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 772.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

