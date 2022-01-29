Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $268,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

