Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,073,614 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,496,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,614 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.41% of Vertiv worth $204,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Vertiv by 25.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220,876 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

