Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,153,481 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,481 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Philip Morris International worth $247,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Shares of PM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

