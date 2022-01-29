Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,200,248 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $726,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.