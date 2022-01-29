Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 131,562 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $203,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

