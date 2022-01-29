Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 153,639 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $210,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

