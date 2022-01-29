Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 42,143 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,143 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Anthem worth $338,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $442.09 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.43 and its 200 day moving average is $407.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

