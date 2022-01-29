Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,628,557 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628,557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Trip.com Group worth $364,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

