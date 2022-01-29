Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,777 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Accenture worth $325,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

