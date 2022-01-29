Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 98,311 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,311 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.73% of Booking worth $712,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,938.80 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 263.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,327.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

