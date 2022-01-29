Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 99,498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,498 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Alphabet worth $2,052,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,806.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.