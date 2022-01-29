Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of Sherwin-Williams worth $209,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.