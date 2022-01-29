Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.24

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.24 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.93). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 18,908 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.93. The stock has a market cap of £91.19 million and a PE ratio of -112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.