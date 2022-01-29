Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOA. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,324 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 779,455 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,316,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 204,394 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

