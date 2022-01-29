ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $52.86 million and $68,561.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003442 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,537,104 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

