ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003442 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $52.86 million and $68,561.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,537,104 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

