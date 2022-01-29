Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 100,739 Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,739 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 5.44% of Colicity worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,661,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000.

NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.69 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

