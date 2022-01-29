Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 591,052 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 591,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth $421,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $1,095,000.

NASDAQ:DCRDU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32.

