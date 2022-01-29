Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.24% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth $2,458,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 81.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 121,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth $779,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.81 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

