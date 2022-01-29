Sculptor Capital LP Buys 300,000 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.36% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,275,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRZN stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

