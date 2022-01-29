Sculptor Capital LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.55% of Prospector Capital worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.