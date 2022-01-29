Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Shares in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTRTU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,999,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000.

DTRTU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

