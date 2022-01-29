Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Shares in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,289,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,054,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000.

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

