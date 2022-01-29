Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 500,000 FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.46% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $12,688,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

