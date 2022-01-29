Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.09% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPOF opened at $9.83 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

