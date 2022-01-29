Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,206 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.