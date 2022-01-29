Sculptor Capital LP Grows Holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.63% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 397,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 24.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVAM stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

