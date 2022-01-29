Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.51% of CHP Merger worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CHP Merger by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in CHP Merger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 419,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CHP Merger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHP Merger stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

