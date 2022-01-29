Sculptor Capital LP Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.93% of IG Acquisition worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

